Jon Moxley beats Kenny Omega after WWE veteran unexpectedly turns heel on AEW Dynamite

In a shocking turn of events on this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley emerged victorious in a brutal Steel Cage Match against Kenny Omega after a surprising betrayal by a WWE veteran Don Callis.

The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club clashed before the match. Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's match involved a barbed wire chair and intense strikes, with Bryan Danielson on commentary. They used the steel cage, and Omega also put Moxley onto broken glass to counter his sleeper hold.

They engaged in a fierce back-and-forth, delivering powerful strikes and impressive moves. Omega unleashed and executed a Dragon suplex and hit him with V-Trigger, ultimately sending Moxley crashing through the cage wall. Seizing the opportunity, The Purveyor of Violence retrieved a screwdriver.

However, Don Callis prevented Jon Moxley from using a screwdriver. The Cleaner hit the One-Winged Angel, but Callis betrayed him by attacking him with the screwdriver, leading to Moxley's victory.

In the post-match scene, Callis showed conflicted emotions and kissed Omega's forehead before pushing him to the mat.

The shocking betrayal marks a significant change in AEW's landscape, leaving fans excited about what's to come for Don Callis and the Elite.

