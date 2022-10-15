"A treasure of this industry" - WWE Superstar Finn Balor impressed by top AEW star's wrestling career 

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently expressed his admiration for the reigning ROH World Champion and top AEW wrestler, Chris Jericho.

Despite being 51, The Wizard still competes at the highest level in All Elite Wrestling. He recently defeated Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) to secure the ROH World Championship and become an eight-time world champion.

Speaking about Jericho in a recent interview on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Finn Balor praised The Wizard's versatility and ability to innovate.

"Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, not only a WWE legend, or a Japanese wrestling legend, he's a legend of this business. He's an incredible performer. He's been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry." (H/T: Fightful)

Amidst the ongoing backstage chaos in the Jacksonville-based company, Chris Jericho has seemingly emerged as a locker-room leader and peacemaker. It remains to be seen what's next for him on the promotion's programming.

Finn Balor and Judgment Day were confronted by two returning WWE stars this week

Balor seems to be on a roll after defeating Edge at the Extreme Rules event. However, his momentum was halted by two returning stars on Monday night RAW

After mocking Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, Balor turned his attention to AJ Styles. He further urged The Phenomenal One to accept his proposal to join the Judgment Day. However, Styles pulled off a surprise as he, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows launched a brutal assault on the faction.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

Following a heated exchange, Judgment Day retreated as The OC reunited in the ring for the first time in years. With the two sides seemingly on the cusp of a feud, only time will tell how this storyline will unfold in the coming weeks.

Do you think Chris Jericho is having a better run in AEW than what he had in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes