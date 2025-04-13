Abadon finally breaks silence on troubling AEW rumors

AEW has a world-class roster, full of incredible in-ring performers. Having a large talent pool has its own drawbacks, as it makes it difficult for Tony Khan to feature several talented wrestlers on television consistently.

Ad

A number of stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion have struggled to move up the ranks. One such wrestler is Abadon, who joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2020.

The Living Dead Girl has majorly wrestled on AEW Dark during their stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. They were last seen on AEW television in December 2023, where they unsuccessfully challenged Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship at Worlds End 2023.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There have been rumors about All Elite Wrestling looking to part ways with some talents in the near future. Nick Comoroto and Abadon are being discussed as the names who might be let go by the Tony Khan-led promotion. The spooky superstar has finally broken their silence on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Responding to an X (fka Twitter) user discussing the rumors of their release, Abadon stated they couldn't wait any longer to make their own announcement and clear up the air about the situation. The 33-year-old performer does not seem to be a fan of the rumors circulating about them on the internet, prompting them to finally make a comment about the situation.

AEW has parted ways with several top stars in recent months

Tony Khan has let go of a number of valuable talents in the past few months. The All Elite Wrestling President has released the likes of Miro, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints, all of whom feeling dissatisfied with the company for a very long time.

Ad

Since then, Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix have gone on to join WWE. While The Absolute One is currently the North American Champion in WWE NXT, Fenix finds himself thriving on WWE SmackDown.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has also made some major moves to fill in the spots left by the released talents. The company has brought in the likes of Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey, with other major names like Josh Alexander being rumored to be on their way to the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More