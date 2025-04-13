Abadon finally breaks silence on troubling AEW rumors

AEW has a world-class roster, full of incredible in-ring performers. Having a large talent pool has its own drawbacks, as it makes it difficult for Tony Khan to feature several talented wrestlers on television consistently.
A number of stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion have struggled to move up the ranks. One such wrestler is Abadon, who joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2020.
The Living Dead Girl has majorly wrestled on AEW Dark during their stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. They were last seen on AEW television in December 2023, where they unsuccessfully challenged Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship at Worlds End 2023.
There have been rumors about All Elite Wrestling looking to part ways with some talents in the near future. Nick Comoroto and Abadon are being discussed as the names who might be let go by the Tony Khan-led promotion. The spooky superstar has finally broken their silence on the matter.
Responding to an X (fka Twitter) user discussing the rumors of their release, Abadon stated they couldn't wait any longer to make their own announcement and clear up the air about the situation. The 33-year-old performer does not seem to be a fan of the rumors circulating about them on the internet, prompting them to finally make a comment about the situation.
AEW has parted ways with several top stars in recent months
Tony Khan has let go of a number of valuable talents in the past few months. The All Elite Wrestling President has released the likes of Miro, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints, all of whom feeling dissatisfied with the company for a very long time.
Since then, Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix have gone on to join WWE. While The Absolute One is currently the North American Champion in WWE NXT, Fenix finds himself thriving on WWE SmackDown.
The Jacksonville-based promotion has also made some major moves to fill in the spots left by the released talents. The company has brought in the likes of Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey, with other major names like Josh Alexander being rumored to be on their way to the promotion.