Abadon looks almost unrecognizable without makeup in a rare out-of-character video

Abadon recently posted a video on their official Instagram handle, and they looked almost unrecognizable without their usual makeup.

The Living Dead Girl has a unique gimmick in AEW, as they often do creepy stuff on television. They usually sport a dark look paired with a scary facepaint and hairdo.

On Instagram, Abadon posted a video where they were seen wearing a silver dress and new makeup. The AEW star looked unrecognizable, as fans are used to watching them portray a dark on-screen persona.

Check out the video below:

Abadon once broke character

Pro wrestlers often maintain their gimmicks on TV and social media, but fans occasionally see them breaking character.

In an interview with RJ City on the January 28 edition of Hey! (EW), Abadon broke kayfabe when asked to address their choice of pronouns.

"That's an interesting point and I would like to offer my perspective on that. Now, sex is a biological, and gender is a social construct, and as a member of said social society, I can construct that any way that I see fit."

The 5 ft 1 in star further explained their viewpoint:

"The confusion en masse is part and parcel to the struggle we must face if we must adapt any change. If gender is truly fluid and I'm referring to the people who may call themselves an aunt or an uncle, then it should be able to morph itself into a variety of verbal roles and not be stuck in the binary construct that we have created."

The AEW star is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. They joined AEW in 2020, debuting on the March 4 edition of Dark against former Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.

Do you like the star's gimmick in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : Do you like Abadon’s in-ring work in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion