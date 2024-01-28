AEW's Abadon unexpectedly breaks character mid-interview and delivers an eloquent speech!

AEW star Abadon surprisingly broke character during an interview and delivered an eloquent speech.

Abadon recently appeared in an episode of Hey! (EW) hosted by RJ City. The Living Dead Girl portrays a character rooted in fantasy and the supernatural, playing an intimidating undead zombie-like figure. Abadon has made a number of appearances for the Jacksonville-based promotion, and competed for the TBS Championship against Julia Hart of the House of Black at World's End 2023.

Despite maintaining their gimmick at the beginning of the interview, Abadon unexpectedly responded to RJ City's question regarding their choice of pronouns and the confusion it may lead to with coherent and fluent arguments.

"That's an interesting point and I would like to offer my perspective on that. Now, sex is a biological and gender is a social construct, and as a member of said social society, I can construct that any way that I see fit." (1:48 - 2:00)

Abadon went on to add:

"The confusion en masse is part and parcel to the struggle we must face if we must adapt any change. If gender is truly fluid and I'm referring to the people who may call themselves an aunt or an uncle, then it should be able to morph itself into a variety of verbal roles and not be stuck in the binary construct that we have created." (2:34 - 2:56)

AEW star had a 5-word message after being dragged in Tony Khan - Jinder Mahal online spat

An AEW star voiced their response upon being dragged into an online spat involving WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan. The talent concerned is Abadon.

The President of AEW sparked off a war of words on X in response to USA Network's official handle taking a shot at Khan, criticising WWE booking Jinder Mahal in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins despite his unflattering win/loss record.

As the argument raged on, one user pointed to Khan giving Abadon a title opportunity despite their lengthy absence from AEW programming. Khan countered by alluding to the Living Dead Girl's victory in a Four-Way match as the justification for her title shot.

Abadon responded to being entangled in the debate on X with a simple message.

"Rent free in your head," Abadon wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Abadon recently appeared on ROH TV on January 20, 2024. They defeated Robyn Renegade in the singles competition.

