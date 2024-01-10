AEW star shares a five-word message after getting dragged in the Tony Khan-Jinder Mahal online spat

Following the online debates around Tony Khan, the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC), and WWE, several other AEW names have been brought up in the conversation. One of them was Abadon, and she had a simple response to this.

This all started when Khan felt that many had double standards with his booking. He noted that he was often criticized for his decisions when WWE has made questionable ones, as he also put forward Jinder Mahal getting a title shot on RAW as an example.

Fans brought up Khan's recent booking of Abadon as a similar case to Mahal. They claimed that she also returned after a long time and was immediately given a shot at the TBS Championship. Khan responded to these tweets, saying that it was different since the AEW star fought in a match to become the number one contender, and she earned her spot.

The Living Dead Girl broke her silence with a simple tweet, subtly calling out those who namedropped her.

"Rent free in your head," Abadon wrote.

Another AEW name was included in the conversations, his father responds

Following Tony Khan's rants about how he has a problem with the double standards within the wrestling community, he brought up AEW star Hook as one of the ones who he felt deserved a title shot but was not given credit by the fans.

In contrast, for him, no one had a problem with Jinder Mahal being given a title shot despite not earning it in any way.

After Khan tweeted this out, the Modern Day Maharaja funnily replied as he had no clue who Hook was. This warranted a reply from his father, ECW legend Taz.

Despite the debates online, next week on RAW, Jinder Mahal challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Hook is yet to get a response from AEW World Champion Samoa Joe regarding his claim for the title.

