AEW talent has one-word response to Jinder Mahal's shot at Tony Khan

Tony Khan recently took the internet by storm after commenting on Jinder Mahal's questionable booking.

The AEW President explained why HOOK is getting a title shot. Khan went on to criticize Mahal getting the opportunity to challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Mahal clapped back with a tweet asking who "Hook" was before promoting Monday Night RAW. HOOK's father Taz, who currently works as a color commentator for AEW, responded with a one-word tweet:

"HOOK," Tazz wrote.

On the latest installment of RAW, it was announced that Jinder Mahal will challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship next week. HOOK will challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Disco Inferno is unhappy with Tony Khan for pushing Daniel Garcia as a main-eventer

In recent weeks, it can be seen that Tony Khan has been pushing Daniel Garcia to the moon. The 25-year-old star has been involved in crucial matches and backstage promos.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Disco Inferno criticized Garcia's recent booking:

"I'm not sure how anybody could look at the format of this card..., once again, why does Tony look at Daniel Garcia as a main eventer? I mean even he was coming out of an angle where he lost all of his matches in the Continental Classic tournament. Then he won one match and like the announcers were literally saying here he really did well in the Continental Classic tournament. I said the story was actually how bad he was doing. I think the announcers even didn't know what to talk about here, to promote this stuff," Disco Inferno said.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Daniel Garcia locked horns with Swerve Strickland in a losing effort.

