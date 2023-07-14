Absent AEW star admits speaking out against lack of TV time could affect career, talks relationship with Tony Khan

An absent AEW star recently talked about her relationship with Tony Khan and how speaking out against lack of TV time could affect her career.

The star in question is Sonny Kiss, who is openly trans-feminine. Sonny Kiss hasn't been on TV since the April 18 episode of AEW Dark. Kiss was a strong presence on Dark during the show's run.

Speaking to Matt Cullen of Our Queer Life, Sonny Kiss was asked if being open would affect her career.

"Kind of. There have definitely been some shifts in the booking. It happens naturally. It's not even always about that. I'd be lying if I didn't say that I thought sometimes it was about that."

Kiss was asked if being a trans-feminist affected her TV time to which she stated:

"I understand why they would say that, but Tony Khan is a very fair boss and is all for equality. When I go back to thinking about that, he hired me, not because I was who I am, but because I'm a damn good wrestler. Obviously, things are going to go through your head all the time. Being a normal human being, we all have these mental health crises. In all actually, if he didn't want me in the company, I wouldn't be there." (H/T Fightful)

You can check out the video below:

Sonny Kiss feels diversity wouldn't guarantee anyone a spot in AEW

AEW trans-feminine star Sonny Kiss believes that diversity wouldn't guarantee anyone a place in All Elite Wrestling.

Sonny Kiss has not wrestled on Dynamite since October 2020 and hasn't wrestled on Rampage since August 2022. She has been a part of ROH tapings as a member of The Trustbusters.

Speaking to Matt Cullen of Our Queer Life, Sonny Kiss was asked if being diverse could get people contracts in the company.

"A small part of keeping our jobs or having jobs is definitely a diversity thing, for sure, but I'm going to that say; AEW in particular is not going to hire you just because you're that. They're not going to keep you just because you're that. It's great to have, but it's also great to have them when they have talent and we all do."

Let us know in the comments below if you agree with Sonny Kiss's remarks.