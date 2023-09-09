Absent AEW star claims they 'brought a lot of outside eyes to the company' during their time there

A number of AEW stars have been able to bring eyes to the product that don't usually watch wrestling, but a former champion has claimed that they brought more eyes to the product than most.

The former champion in question is Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion lost her championship at Double or Nothing in May 2023 and hasn't been seen since.

A lot of people tuned in to Dynamite and Rampage to see Jade Cargill. In an interview with Women Wrestling Talk, Jade admitted that she was someone who brought a lot of outside eyes to All Elite Wrestling:

“I did. I brought a lot of outside eyes to this company. You can never say that--I mean, a lot of people didn’t even know about AEW. The culture was not that familiar with AEW. Everybody’s familiar with WWE because it’s a fifty something year old company, so this new company that’s four or five years old, nobody knows about it unless you’re a hardcore wrestling fan. So my job is to bring those outside eyes to our company, our company is phenomenal, we’re something that you’ve never seen before. I’m something that you’ve never seen before and that’s my job.” (H/T Fightful)

Jade Cargill has had her say on AEW president Tony Khan

Despite not being on TV since May 2023, Jade Cargill still has a lot of praise for the company, especially her boss, Tony Khan. During the same interview with Women Wrestling Talk, Jade admitted that Tony is such a passionate boss and that there is no place she'd rather be than All Elite Wrestling.

There were rumors earlier this year that Jade might not be returning to All Elite Wrestling following her loss at Double or Nothing, but at the time of writing, a date still hasn't been penciled in for Cargill's return.

