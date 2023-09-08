Former AEW champion praises Tony Khan amidst lengthy absence

AEW President Tony Khan was recently heavily criticized online for parting ways with CM Punk. However, despite fans being unhappy with him, stars like Jade Cargill still think he's a "phenomenal boss."

After losing the TBS Championship, Cargill surprisingly disappeared from television. Since having her undefeated streak ended by Kris Statlander, she hasn't made a single promo package or hinted at a return.

During a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Jade Cargill revealed that she is always in contact with Tony Khan and went on to praise him:

"I am, always (in contact with Tony Khan). He’s a phenomenal boss. I can hit him up now. He’ll probably hit me back up in 3 minutes and this is a man who has four companies. He’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate, he loves our company. There’s no other place I would wanna be."

Tony Khan has been hopeful about Jade Cargill's return to All Elite Wrestling and even voiced his excitement to see her back during the All Out media scrum.

Jade Cargill also believes that Tony Khan values her not just as an AEW star but as a human being

Cargill notably debuted in the promotion out of nowhere and quickly became a dominating name on the roster. Until this year, she was undefeated as well as the inaugural TBS Champion.

Continuing in the same interview, Jade Cargill praised Khan's approach to her, putting to rest the rumors of her potential AEW departure:

"He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being and he knows my journey and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don’t think you can beat that."

With her return seemingly a no-brainer, what could the next avenue be for Jade in AEW? Perhaps the star could go after Kris Statlander to reclaim the TBS Championship? Many fans have wanted her to feud with major stars instead, which opens up an angle with Saraya and potentially a Women's Championship run.

