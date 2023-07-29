AEW dealt major blow as Jade Cargill is reportedly thinking about never returning

AEW powerhouse Jade Cargill has been away from television ever since she lost the TBS title to Kris Statlander in May. Jade held the title for 508 days but lost her coveted belt in unfortunate fashion.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of the former TBS Champion and whether or not she will return to AEW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio spoke on his show and shed more light on Cargill's absence. He suggested that because she is in a different place compared to many of her colleagues, there is a chance that she might not return at all.

Meltzer said:

“I’ve heard a few things like she might not come back, is what she said, which is the last thing we heard. She wanted to take some time off, so it’s kinda like, you know. Sometimes I feel like, boy, they pushed her and pushed her and pushed her and they never put her in the big matches, and she’s gone.” [H/T Ringside News]

Meltzer is right in the sense that despite pushing Jade Cargill as a dominant star, AEW never really put the Women’s Title on her when it made all the sense in the world to make her champion. It remains to be seen if she will ever come back to AEW.

Jade Cargill answered a fan when asked about her future

Jade Cargill is an active Twitter user and she usually posts a lot of things regarding her personal life. She is not one to shy away from stating her opinion.

So when one fan said that they missed her and asked if she was coming back soon, Jade gave a one word reply and just said ‘No.’

At this point, Cargill's future with the All Elite promotion is uncertain. Only time will tell if the former TBS Champion will ever step foot inside an AEW ring again.

