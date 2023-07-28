Jade Cargill posts a cryptic message amid uncertain AEW future

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has posted a cryptic message amid her doubtful future in the promotion.

The AEW star made her debut for the promotion back in 2021. She teamed up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The 31-year-old wrestler held an undefeated record of over 60 wins. She also was the inaugural TBS Champion.

At the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view Jade Cargill wrestled Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title. After a hard-fought battle, Cargill's undefeated streak continued. She then was looking for more competition and laid out another challenge. To everyone's surprise, Kris Statlander returned and dethroned the undefeated star to become the new champion.

Since dropping the title, the 31-year-old star has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion. She also recently mentioned that she will not return to the squared circle anytime soon.

Recently, she took to Twitter to share a cryptic message. The post has also got her fans guessing her next move.

"👀," Jade Cargill tweeted.

The message could mean several things. She might be teasing her return to AEW or asking her fans to be on the lookout for an update about her future.

According to Dave Meltzer, there is no particular timeframe for Jade Cargill's AEW return

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided fans with some sad news. He reported that the inaugural TBS Champion's return to All Elite Wrestling is doubtful as there is no exact timeframe for her return.

He also stated that she has not been talked about since her title loss.

"There is also no time line on a return of Jade Cargill. Cargill dropped the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and hasn’t been back since nor talked about much. When asked on Twitter if she would be coming back soon, the answer was “No.” She posted some photos later of her being in Hollywood and wrote, “Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay," said Dave Meltzer.

After capturing the TBS Championship, Kris Statlander successfully defended the title against multiple stars, including Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Anna Jay.

What do you think Cargill's tweet is all about? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023