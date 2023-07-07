AEW fans might not be happy with the latest on Jade Cargill's status

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and fans aren't going to be happy to learn about when she could return.

Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie to reach a staggering 60-0 record in AEW, but quickly suffered the first loss of her career when Kris Statlander answered an open challenge immediately following the match.

There has been a lot of talk about Jade's future with the company due to a number of tweets she put out claiming that she wasn't coming back any time soon, even teasing the possibility of leaving the company for good.

So what's the situation looking like now? In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there isn't actually any timeframe on when Jade Cargill will come back to AEW.

"There is also no time line on a return of Jade Cargill. Cargill dropped the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and hasn’t been back since nor talked about much. When asked on Twitter if she would be coming back soon, the answer was “No.” She posted some photos later of her being in Hollywood and wrote, “Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay," said Dave Meltzer.

Jade Cargill believes she's the reason a very famous celebrity appeared in AEW

Back in March 2021, Jade Cargill wrestled her first in-ring match on the special "Crossroads" edition of Dynamite when she teamed up with basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Given the fact that she teamed up with someone as famous as Shaq, some fans believe that she should have been thankful to have been given such a chance. However, Cargill fired back at these remarks on social media stating that she introduced the NBA legend to AEW.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill @DrEvil3000 I introduced Shaq to AEW. Moron. He would have NEVER did that match with anyone else. Facts. @DrEvil3000 I introduced Shaq to AEW. Moron. He would have NEVER did that match with anyone else. Facts. 😊

Cargill and Shaq walked away as winners on the night, meaning that up until her loss to Kris Statlander, the team of Cargill and Shaq remained undefeated for over two straight years... sort of.

Do you think the former TBS Champion will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes