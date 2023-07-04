NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's AEW debut was only possible due to one star!

Shaquille O'Neal's AEW debut was a high-profile event that even included former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes but most notably featured Jade Cargill's debut match. According to the former TBS Champion, she was instrumental in convincing the NBA legend to appear in the promotion.

Shaq's accolades in NBA have made him a mainstream star, and his stature has made him a dream match pick for many of wrestling's biggest athletes. While he has yet to have a singles match in wrestling, Shaq notably teamed up with Cargill in 2021, and despite winning the match, he took a nasty bump through a table.

In response to a fan criticizing her work in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jade Cargill clapped back after the user in question claimed that she should be thankful for being paired with Shaquille O'Neal in her debut.

"I introduced Shaq to AEW. Moron. He would have NEVER did that match with anyone else. Facts," Cargill tweeted.

The back-and-forth between Cargill and this Twitter user didn't start there. Notably, he claimed that the former TBS Champion was never famous outside of pro wrestling, to which Jade had quite the venomous clap-back.

Shaquille O'Neal wants to have a match against AEW's Paul Wight (fka The Big Show)

A clash between Wight and O'Neal is something that many WWE and pro wrestling fans have long since clamored for. Both are giants with great athletic abilities and as such, this hypothetical bout would be a modern-day clash of titans.

During an interview with the Diamond Sheik, Shaq presented an open challenge to the Billion Dollar Championship. The NBA legend offered a shot to Cody Rhodes and then suggested a tag team match with him and Paul Wight.

"Cody, whoever else wants it, Big Show," O'Neal said. "As a matter of fact, oh no, he's in LA. Tell you what, Diamond Sheik and Shaq vs Big Show and whoever else you want. Let's go, AEW."

It remains to be seen if this clash will ever happen or not, but O'Neal seems to be eager to step back in the Squared Circle. Since Wight has yet to retire, this match could become a reality sooner than many realize.

