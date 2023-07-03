Jade Cargill claps back at a fan claiming AEW made her famous

AEW star Jade Cargill was notably praised early on in her run and even more so once she captured the TBS Championship. However, fans have turned against her online, but the star recently caught wind of a nasty comment and clapped back at the accusation.

Cargill was notably undefeated until her fateful open challenge at Double or Nothing, which was answered by the then-returning Kris Statlander. Since then, Jade has been absent from AEW television, seemingly nursing her wounds or possibly training for a monster run upon returning.

Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter after a fan made the wild allegation that she only became famous after debuting in All Elite Wrestling.

"No they did not. YOU know me because of AEW. A lot of my fans knew me prior. But go on. Thus the reason I stuck with my name rather than a stage name," Cargill tweeted.

Cargill notably made a name for herself in Women's Basketball before jumping to pro wrestling. WCW veteran Konnan doesn't believe that Jade's absence is simply due to having to train or just needing a break, but alleges it could be because of attitude issues and backstage heat.

Jade Cargill may not be returning to AEW anytime soon

While many became critical of Cargill's run close to her eventual defeat, a large amount of the criticism stemmed from the belief that she could be better. Due to this, many fans do in fact want her to return and become an on-screen staple.

One of these fans recently asked Jade Cargill on Twitter if she'd be returning soon, but the star had some disappointing news. According to her response, it doesn't seem like she'll be back anytime soon.

Many fans are hoping to see Jade Cargill go after the Women's Championship instead, but will she want to carry gold upon returning? Only time will tell, but hopefully, when she does return, Tony Khan books her into storylines that the fans would like to see.

