Jade Cargill says she's not coming back to AEW anytime soon

Jade Cargill has made a bold claim on Twitter about her status with AEW.

The 31-year-old hadn't been seen on TV programming since shockingly losing her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Cargill lost more than a title that night as her undefeated streak of 60-0 also ended.

Amidst her absence, a fan asked her if she'd be coming back to AEW soon. Jade Cargill flat-out said "No," leaving Twitterati fretting over her immediate future.

The former TBS Champion recently posted a cryptic message on her official Twitter handle, saying, "I can't wait," which led many fans to believe she'd be returning soon.

However, Cargill appeared to have put those speculations to rest for now.

Konnan unhappy with AEW's booking of Jade Cargill

WCW veteran Konnan recently lashed out at AEW for mishandling Jade Cargill's undefeated streak.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that the company killed Cargill for no reason and suspected it had to do with her attitude problem:

"But I was surprised that they would bring her [Kris Statlander] in because it didn’t get a huge pop like I thought it would and beat Cargill. And you just killed Cargill for no reason, you could have done it another way, but maybe they wanted to hotshot it and do the surprise, maybe Cargill has attitude problems, maybe she was hurt and needed time off?"

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown 🏾 🏾‍🦳 #DYNAMITE In my 2 years all that love turned to hate.🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown🏾‍🦳 #BIGMAD In my 2 years all that love turned to hate. 😈🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown 👑👸🏾👩🏾‍🦳 #BIGMAD #DYNAMITE https://t.co/T8vB1TeHSt

It is unknown what the company has in store for the rising star. She already has an automatic rematch clause which she can evoke against Statlander upon her return.

Interestingly, Toni Storm expressed her desire to face Cargill for her AEW Women's World Championship. Only time will tell which title the 31-year-old star will pursue if or when she returns to AEW.

