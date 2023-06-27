Former champion seemingly teases AEW return with a three-word message

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill seemed to be teasing her return to AEW in a recent tweet, sparking speculation among fans.

Cargill had a dominant reign as champion, maintaining an undefeated record of 60-0 and successfully defending her title multiple times. However, her overconfidence proved to be her downfall at 2023 AEW Double or Nothing. After defeating Taya Valkyrie in a scheduled title defense, she held an open challenge which was answered by returning Kris Statlander.

After losing her title to Statlander, it was reported that Cargill was taking a break from wrestling. It is expected to be temporary, and she will likely return in the future. There are rumors that her comeback will bring a significant change to her character and personality.

The former TBS Champion shared a cryptic tweet earlier today. This tweet has sparked speculation and excitement among AEW fans awaiting her return to the ring.

"I can't wait," Cargill tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen how Jade Cargill will reinvent herself and what impact she will make upon her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wrestling veteran Konnan questions AEW star Jade Cargill's unexpected loss

The unexpected conclusion of Kris Statlander defeating Jade Cargill and ending her remarkable 60-0 undefeated streak at AEW Double or Nothing has led to speculation and discussion among fans and wrestling veterans.

During the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned the decision to end Jade Cargill's impressive undefeated streak abruptly.

"You had this girl win 60 straight matches? Yeah, over three years. For somebody to just come and take it. Bro, she might have heat... I haven't seen it, and I am going to go out of my way to see it before I fully say what I think. But just off the roof, it doesn't ... Unless they really want to put Statlander strong while Jade is away, and then when Jade comes back, she beats her if that's what they're gonna do," Konnan said.

Check out the interview below:

As fans eagerly await Cargill's comeback, the wrestling fans are curious about what impact she will make upon her return to the ring.

Would you like to see Jade Cargill face Kris Statlander in rematch? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes