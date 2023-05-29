Possible reason why AEW decided to end Jade Cargill's 60-0 winning streak - Reports

In a surprising turn of events at AEW Double Or Nothing, Kris Statlander made her triumphant return and captured the TBS Championship from the previously undefeated Jade Cargill. This shocking outcome has left fans wondering why the promotion decided to end Cargill's impressive 60-0 undefeated streak.

According to Fightful Select, this decision was not a spontaneous one. AEW had been planning for Statlander to dethrone Cargill and become the new champion for several weeks leading up to the event. However, there is more to the story than just a change in the titleholder.

Furthermore, reports from Fightful Select indicate that Jade Cargill is scheduled to take some time off from wrestling, possibly starting immediately. This break is believed to be temporary, with Cargill set to return to the ring in the future. Furthermore, it is rumored that her return will be accompanied by a significant shift in her character and personality.

Kris Statlander's involvement in AEW during her recovery from injury suggests that she has been an integral part of the company's plans for the women's division. This recent title victory solidifies her position as a top contender and a force to be reckoned with in AEW.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



Jade Cargill is slated to take some time off soon, before returning to the ring down the line with a “personality shift.”



- per Kris Statlander winning the AEW TBS Championship at tonight's #AEWDoN pay-per view was planned for “quite some time.”Jade Cargill is slated to take some time off soon, before returning to the ring down the line with a “personality shift.”- per @FightfulSelect Kris Statlander winning the AEW TBS Championship at tonight's #AEWDoN pay-per view was planned for “quite some time.”Jade Cargill is slated to take some time off soon, before returning to the ring down the line with a “personality shift.”- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/eMWUDeHq7P

The decision to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak and introduce new storylines and character arcs indicates a commitment to evolving and diversifying the women's wrestling landscape.

What happened after Jade Cargill defended her TBS title at AEW Double or Nothing?

In a dramatic turn of events at AEW Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill defended her undefeated AEW TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie in a hard-fought battle. Despite Valkyrie's determination to be the first to defeat Cargill, the now former TBS Champion emerged victorious, extending her undefeated streak to 60 wins.

However, Cargill's celebration was short-lived as she issued an open challenge later in the night. To everyone's surprise, Kris Statlander made her long-awaited return after a nine-month absence. Statlander wasted no time in taking the fight to Cargill and managed to defeat her, claiming the TBS Women's Championship and handing her first loss.

The AEW women's division enters a new era as Statlander looks to make her mark and continue the excitement and unpredictability that unfolded at AEW Double or Nothing.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's run as TBS champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes