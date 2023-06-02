"She might have heat" - Wrestling legend on AEW ending Jade Cargill's 60-0 undefeated streak

The unexpected outcome of Kris Statlander ending Jade Cargill's 60-0 undefeated streak at AEW Double Or Nothing has sparked speculation among fans and wrestling legends.

WCW veteran Konnan recently expressed his thoughts on the matter, suggesting that Cargill's loss might be a result of backstage issues or heat on herself.

On the latest edition of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned the decision to have Jade Cargill's impressive undefeated streak come to an end so abruptly. He also acknowledged that he hadn't seen the match yet and planned to watch it before forming a definitive opinion.

"You had this girl win 60 straight matches? Yeah, over three years. For somebody to just come and take it. Bro, she might have heat... I haven't seen it, and I am going to go out of my way to see it before I fully say what I think. But just off the roof, it doesn't ... Unless they really want to put Statlander strong while Jade is away, and then when Jade comes back, she beats her if that's what they're gonna do," Konnan said. [32:30 - 33:47]

AEW's decision to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak is in the hands of their creative team. Fans can only speculate on the intentions behind this surprise development.

According to Fightful, Cargill is taking a temporary break from wrestling and is expected to return with a revamped character.

Jade Cargill reflects on surprising loss at AEW Double or Nothing

Following her surprising loss at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, Jade Cargill took to Twitter to reflect on her record-breaking journey in the promotion. After successfully defending her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, Cargill fell victim to Kris Statlander's Sunday Night Fever and lost her title.

In her tweet, the former TBS Champion acknowledged that her gamble at the event didn't pay off.

"It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN," tweeted Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN

Fans are now left speculating about Cargill's future plans and what this loss means for her trajectory in AEW.

