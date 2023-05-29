Jade Cargill breaks silence after 60-match winning streak comes to an end at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

AEW star Jade Cargill shared a message after her surprising loss at Double or Nothing 2023.
While Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie at the recently concluded pay-per-view, Mark Sterling took the mic and laid out an open challenge for anyone in All Elite Wrestling. A returning Kris Statlander answered the call and dethroned the champion after hitting the Sunday Night Fever.
Shortly after, Jade Cargill took to Twitter and looked back on her record-breaking run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She further added that her gamble didn't pay off at Double or Nothing.
"It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN," tweeted Jade Cargill.
A former WWE star commented on Jade Cargill's loss at AEW Double or Nothing 2023
While speaking on the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, newly-crowned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was asked about potential challengers, including Jade Cargill.
The Outcasts member stated that she would "slap the t*ts" right off Cargill's chest and urged Tony Khan to book a match between the two of them.
"I mean Kris Statlander just beat her, so bring it on. Yeah, I'll slap the t*ts right off her chest as well I don't care. She's uhh yeah... Feed me Jade, Tony come on, give me Jade. Yeah, that's a good time for her cause she just lost. Maybe she would like to lose again, yeah it'll be nice." [1:12:12 - 1:12:39]
With reports stating that Jade Cargill will be now taking a break in the near future, it will be interesting to see if she returns as a challenger for Storm's title in All Elite Wrestling or not.
