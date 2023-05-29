Jade Cargill breaks silence after 60-match winning streak comes to an end at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

AEW star Jade Cargill shared a message after her surprising loss at Double or Nothing 2023.

While Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie at the recently concluded pay-per-view, Mark Sterling took the mic and laid out an open challenge for anyone in All Elite Wrestling. A returning Kris Statlander answered the call and dethroned the champion after hitting the Sunday Night Fever.

Shortly after, Jade Cargill took to Twitter and looked back on her record-breaking run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She further added that her gamble didn't pay off at Double or Nothing.

"It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN," tweeted Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN

You can check out the full results of AEW Double or Nothing HERE.

A former WWE star commented on Jade Cargill's loss at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

While speaking on the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, newly-crowned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was asked about potential challengers, including Jade Cargill.

The Outcasts member stated that she would "slap the t*ts" right off Cargill's chest and urged Tony Khan to book a match between the two of them.

"I mean Kris Statlander just beat her, so bring it on. Yeah, I'll slap the t*ts right off her chest as well I don't care. She's uhh yeah... Feed me Jade, Tony come on, give me Jade. Yeah, that's a good time for her cause she just lost. Maybe she would like to lose again, yeah it'll be nice." [1:12:12 - 1:12:39]

With reports stating that Jade Cargill will be now taking a break in the near future, it will be interesting to see if she returns as a challenger for Storm's title in All Elite Wrestling or not.

Do you want to see Cargill face Toni Storm someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes