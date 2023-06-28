WCW veteran thinks AEW "killed Jade Cargill for no reason," suspects attitude problems

AEW star Jade Cargill was heralded as one of the promotion's biggest stars. Fans even compared her to the likes of Chyna and Goldberg. Cargill's recent first loss might have opened the window for Kris Statlander, but Konnan believes there's more behind this.

The former TBS Champion's final few matches were largely criticized, besides her few clashes with Taya Valkyrie. Fans questioned why she never had any significant storylines, despite being undefeated at the time, and it seems that her loss didn't impress either.

During the recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled Jade Cargill's sudden loss and speculated that it could be due to backstage issues.

"But I was surprised that they would bring her in because it didn’t get a huge pop like I thought it would and beat Cargill. And you just killed Cargill for no reason, you could have done it another way, but maybe they wanted to hotshot it and do the surprise, maybe Cargill has attitude problems, maybe she was hurt and needed time off?" [From 02:20 to 02:38]

AEW is clearly not done with Cargill yet, and the star even teased returning to the promotion sometime soon. It remains to be seen if she'll go after the TBS Championship again, or maybe she'll set her eyes on the Women's Championship.

Disco Inferno believes that AEW should've booked Jade Cargill's loss through a major angle

Kris Statlander seems to have a lot of respect for Cargill's run, and the AEW star even praised her rival for her accolades in the promotion. However, many have criticized the lack of storytelling she's been involved in, especially Disco Inferno.

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno also explained how Cargill's constant squash matches devalued her run as a champion and that her defeat should've been a storyline.

"They just wasted the entire Jade Cargill 60-0 just to have her in a random open challenge and two minutes later she wasn’t the champion anymore. Like, you could’ve done an angle and built it up, and made it mean more." [From 00:48 to 01:05]

It's still currently unclear when Cargill will return to the promotion. What could be next for the once undefeated star? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

