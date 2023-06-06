Top star has "two accolades no one else in the world is ever going to have", according to AEW star Kris Statlander

AEW star Kris Statlander has already achieved the unthinkable after dethroning Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing. However, despite this, she believes nobody will leave a legacy close to Cargill's.

From her in-ring debut back in 2021 until this year's Double or Nothing, Cargill dominated the women's roster in All Elite Wrestling and set a standard for the TBS Championship going forward. Many believe she left large shoes for Kris Statlander to fill, and the star agrees.

During her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Statlander praised Jade Cargill's reign as TBS Champion.

"I can still go out and do events and things like she did, but I’m not gonna be Jade, no one’s going to be Jade. Jade’s the first-ever TBS Champion, she’s the longest reigning champion in AEW history, and I think those are two accolades that no one else in the world is ever going to have." [01:01 onward]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Jade Cargill DOES NOT MISS on PPVs with her entrance. What an absolute star.



Jade Cargill DOES NOT MISS on PPVs with her entrance. What an absolute star.https://t.co/fMgcCchRHJ

What could be next for Jade Cargill? According to a recent Fightful report, the former TBS Champion is currently taking some time off but will return and is also set to undergo a major character shift.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Kris Statlander also noted that she felt undeserving of dethroning former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Cargill's monumental undefeated streak has been compared to the likes of Goldberg. Due to this, as she neared 60 victories without a streak, many believed that no star in AEW would realistically defeat her.

Earlier in the same interview, Statlander revealed that she initially felt undeserving of dethroning Jade Cargill.

"I was nervous and I wasn’t sure if I was the one who deserved to be the one to do it, but it’s not just because of how much they built her up, it’s just she has such incredible star power, she has such a presence to her, people want to see her." [00:19 onward]

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Kris Statlander gets choked up talking about her new title... and that "for once" packs a punch at the end. Kris Statlander gets choked up talking about her new title... and that "for once" packs a punch at the end. https://t.co/QQtCJN76GZ

It remains to be seen whether Kris Statlander's reign will be comparable to Jade's or if she will, as she claims, carve out a legacy for herself. Some have already begun to question if she'll face bigger names than Cargill did, but for now, fans will have to wait and see.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Busted Open Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes