27-year-old star felt they didn't "deserve" major AEW victory

AEW's recent match cards have included numerous major changes, with many names picking up major wins over established stars. Kris Statlander's victory over Jade Cargill was historical, but the star initially doubted whether she deserved it.

Statlander seemed to have already been positioned to dethrone Cargill sometime before her last injury, especially in light of her revamped appearance. Many AEW fans eagerly awaited her return, and her victory was well received online.

During her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Statlander expressed the pressure she felt having to dethrone Jade Cargill.

"I was nervous and I wasn’t sure if I was the one who deserved to be the one to do it, but it’s not just because of how much they built her up, it’s just she has such incredible star power, she has such a presence to her, people want to see her." [00:19 onward]

Jade Cargill recently broke her silence after her defeat to Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. The star notably didn't make any promises or hints of her return, making it seem like she'll be out of action for a while.

Despite her initial doubt, Kris Statlander has vowed to make her AEW TBS Championship reign her own

Cargill's lengthy inaugural reign with the championship has placed a lot of expectations on Statlander, only a few days into her reign. Despite this, the star is determined to provide fans with a memorable reign.

Continuing in the same interview, the TBS Champion detailed how she realized she didn't have to be Jade Cargill to succeed.

"I was putting so much pressure on myself thinking: how am I going to live up to the type of person and type of star that she is? She’s undefeated, she’s brought so many outside eyes to wrestling. It’s going to take a while to realize that I don’t have to be the next Jade, I just have to be Kris Statlander. And I’ve got to make my title reign be mine." [00:34 onward]

Jim Cornette recently detailed how he would've booked the match between the stars, and surprisingly claimed he wouldn't have done it at a pay-per-view.

