"I wouldn't have done it on f**king pay-per-view" - Jim Cornette slams the booking of top AEW star

Jim Cornette has often been very critical of AEW's handling of their biggest stars, and while he seemed relieved that Jade Cargill finally suffered a loss, he believes it shouldn't have taken place at a pay-per-view.

Cargill initially received a ton of praise during her early run in AEW, and many favorably compared her to the likes of Goldberg and Chyna. However, as she crossed 30 wins in her streak, many began to criticize her booking and the way the promotion portrayed her.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager explained how the promotion gets more views on television than on pay-per-view.

"I wouldn’t have done it on f**king pay-per-view, I would have done it on television where everybody would see it. They sell 150 000 pay-per-views if they’re lucky, they get 850 000 people watching the show on Wednesday night, why wouldn’t you do that on TV?" [06:08 onward]

Cornette continued:

"Because it wasn’t advertised so it’s not false advertisement. Have [Jade] beat anybody, and then same thing, here comes Statlander. The whole world gets to see it, instead of these poor beleaguered pay-per-view fans." [06:26 onward]

Kevin Nash recently reviewed the AEW star's progress over the past few years, and according to him, Jade Cargill is simply not improving at this stage.

Jim Cornette is worried that Kris Statlander will also only face AEW jobbers in her reign as TBS Champion

Konnan recently addressed Cargill's loss and speculated that the star "could have heat" since her loss to Kris Statlander was so quick. It's currently unconfirmed, but considering her large winning streak, there could be some legitimacy to it.

Continuing in the same episode, Cornette called Cargill's loss a payoff and wondered whether Kris Statlander would also only face the same female stars.

"At least now they [the fans] got some payoff out of this 60-0. I guess they had to get to 60? Tony decided it’s got to be 60-0 back at like 34 or whatever. At least we got some payoff out of [Jade] basically being fed opponents for three years with no programs or angles, now is Statlander gonna work with all the girls or is she just gonna fight with [Jade] and Taya?" [04:54 onward]

It remains to be seen what the TBS Championship's future will be in AEW, but the fanbase seems vehemently behind Statlander for now.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

