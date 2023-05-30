"She’s not improving" - WWE legend Kevin Nash blasts top AEW star's in-ring ability

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently lashed out at AEW for the mishandling of Jade Cargill.

The 30-year-old has emerged as one of the breakout stars and immediately went on to have the longest undefeated streak before becoming the inaugural TBS Champion. However, her fairytale run with the title abruptly ended at Double or Nothing 2023. Following her successful title defense against Taya Valkyrie, Kris Statlander rained on her parade and answered the open challenge.

Statlander wasted no time hitting a worn-out Jade Cargill with Friday Night Fever to conquer the streak. Her shocking loss brought the curtain down on her undefeated streak of 60-0 and her title run at 508 days.

While speaking on Kliq This podcast, Nash heaped praise on Jade Cargill but asserted that she hasn't been presented as a legitimate star:

"Like that Jade Cargill…She’s got an amazing look. But if it was my company and she was my prospect, I would have her twice a week as part of her deal somewhere at a Gracie jiu-jitsu place learning how to be a f***ing legitimate…then that way there, she’s just a machine," Nash said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also criticized Cargill's in-ring ability, and called out AEW for not giving her enough time in the ring:

"She’s not improving. Her offense isn’t improving, her punches aren’t improving because she doesn’t get enough ring time. So what you have to do is you have to expand her horizons and make her even more formidable," he added.

What's next for Jade Cargill in AEW?

It is unknown if Jade Cargill would immediately want to enforce an automatic rematch clause against the new TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.

Recent reports have suggested that The Baddies' leader is slated to take some time off before returning with a 'personality shift.'

At the Double or Nothing media scrum, Toni Storm called out Jade Cargill for a match against her newly won AEW Women's World Championship:

"I mean Kris Statlander just beat her, so bring it on. Yeah, I'll slap the t*ts right off her chest as well I don't care. She's uhh yeah... Feed me Jade, Tony come on, give me Jade. Yeah, that's a good time for her cause she just lost. Maybe she would like to lose again, yeah it'll be nice," Storm said.

In my 2 years all that love turned to hate.

At the time, there is no word on whether this rumored personality shift would see Jade Cargill return as a babyface.

But a character change could mean she could move on to bigger and better things, like going after The Outcasts, who've put the entire AEW women's division on notice.

