Absent star is enjoying time "outside of the wrestling bubble," might stay away from AEW

Popular AEW star and former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is seemingly gearing up for life outside the professional wrestling realm if her latest post is anything to go by.

Cargill registered a dominating run like few ever have in this business. The inaugural TBS Champion had a remarkable reign with the gold, the longest of any championship in AEW. However, her impressive 60-0 winning streak suffered an unexpected end at Double or Nothing.

Jade Cargill led out an open challenge after defeating Taya Valkyrie at the pay-per-view. Returning after ten months, Kris Statlander surprisingly handed Cargill the first pinfall defeat of her career. The powerhouse has been absent from AEW programming since.

The 31-year-old was recently spotted at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, the former TBS Champion stated that she is "nice" out of the wrestling bubble and that she "might stay."

"Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.”

However, it's not the first time Cargill has hinted about her future in the promotion. Answering a fan's query, she recently turned down the probability of her comeback anytime soon.

AEW star believes no one can overshadow Jade Cargill's unique feats

Kris Statlander did the unthinkable by defeating Cargill to become the second-ever TBS Champion. She defeated Lady Frost to retain her gold at this week's edition of Collision.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien heaped praise on Jade Cargill for earning some distinguished accolades.

"I can still go out and do events and things like she did, but I’m not gonna be Jade, no one’s going to be Jade. Jade’s the first-ever TBS Champion, she’s the longest reigning champion in AEW history, and I think those are two accolades that no one else in the world is ever going to have," said Statlander.

Speculation about Cargill's presence at the upcoming All In pay-per-view has been making the rounds on social media. Only time will tell what the former champion's trajectory in All Elite Wrestling would look like.

