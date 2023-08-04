Absent AEW star claps back at a fan saying they shouldn't be on TV

An AEW star has fired back at a critical fan who suggested she shouldn't be on TV. The star in question is none other than Abadon.

The 31-year-old wrestler, known for her haunting persona and unique in-ring style, last appeared in a televised match on the October 29, 2021, edition of Rampage. In a 'Trick or Treat' match, Abadon faced off against the then AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

On Twitter, a fan voiced their opinion that Abadon should not be on TV. In response, the AEW star expressed her passion for wrestling and acknowledged that she still has room for improvement.

"I don't expect to change everyone's minds, but I love wrestling and realize I need to improve. I've been working my ass off, so when that moment comes, all the hard work will have been for that moment, and I cannot wait," she wrote.

Despite Abadon absence from Tony Khan's promotion from major shows like Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision, she continued to showcase her skills in matches on Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2002.

AEW star Abadon teases her return with a cryptic tweet

The fans are abuzz with anticipation as Abadon recently took to Twitter to drop a hint about her future

Amidst speculation about her return, Abadon sent a cryptic message on Twitter, creating excitement among fans.

"My time will come," tweeted Abadon.

With her last appearances in 2022 on the Dark and Dark: Elevation shows, followers are eager to see Abadon back the in the ring, whether it's on Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision.

