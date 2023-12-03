Absent AEW star finally returns on Collision, gets confronted by Julia Hart

An AEW star who has been absent from TV for quite some time finally made her return to action on the latest episode of Collision. Upon her arrival, she was greeted by TBS Champion Julia Hart.

The absent AEW star in question is Abadon. She has been among the most promising female talents on the roster since her debut in 2020. Fans had been anticipating her return for a long time. On the latest edition of Collision, The Living Dead Girl made her in-ring comeback for the first time since October 28.

Abadon squared off against Kiera Hogan on the Saturday night show. It was a short bout, where The Living Dead Girl picked up a convincing victory. However, she was confronted by a House of Black member and AEW TBS Champion, Julia Hart, before she left the squared circle.

This could be the beginning of a new TBS Title feud between Julia Hart and Abadon. Hart captured the gold at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see what's next for the two up-and-coming performers.

Will Hart defend her title against Abadon at Worlds End 2023? Only time will tell.

