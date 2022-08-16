Absent AEW star fuels speculation about joining The Young Bucks as mystery partner on Dynamite this week

AEW star Kip Sabian recently added fuel to the fire that he could be The Young Bucks' partner for their Trios Tournament match next week on Dynamite.

Despite their best efforts, Matt and Nick Jackson have so far failed to recruit anyone to team up with them. They recently decided to try and persuade Hangman Adam Page to be their third partner, but to no avail. While Hangman seemed to be on good terms with the Bucks, he refused the offer.

Furthermore, speculation about Kenny Omega finally returning to the ring has also gripped AEW fans. A recent clip from Being the Elite showed Matt Jackson receiving a phone call from an unnamed person and responding cryptically. This has led fans to speculate that it could be Omega.

Amidst all the rumors of The Cleaner returning, Kip Sabian also made his intentions known. He recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan query regarding the possibility of him teaming up with The Young Bucks.

"Are you expecting a well executed pun from me here? Fine… The Young Box 👍."

You can check out the full interaction here:

Sabian has been pulling off a unique role for a while now, being a part of the audience with a cardboard box over his head. He is currently absent from in-ring action after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Fans reacted positively to the AEW star's remark about joining the Young Bucks

While many are hoping for Kenny Omega to make his return as the partner for the Young Bucks, Kip Sabian is apparently a fan favorite choice too.

Responding to Sabian's tweet, several Twitter users expressed their excitement at having the AEW star return to the squared circle.

davecharlton @dtc007 @TheKipSabian We want kip we want kip we want kip @TheKipSabian We want kip we want kip we want kip

A fan also speculated about Danhausen being the mystery partner and surprising everyone.

Tigers At The Aquarium @aquariumtigers



You got Pac to beat and take that All Atlantic title after all 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🏻 🏻 @TheKipSabian As much as fun as that would be, still hoping for #Buckhausen You got Pac to beat and take that All Atlantic title after all 🤷🏻‍♂️ @TheKipSabian As much as fun as that would be, still hoping for #Buckhausen You got Pac to beat and take that All Atlantic title after all 🤷🏻‍♂️👍🏻👍🏻

As of now, there is no confirmed information available regarding the third partner of The Young Bucks. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how they will fare in the Trios Tournament.

