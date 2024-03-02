Absent AEW star provides a massive update ahead of imminent return

A major update was recently revealed by an AEW star, who has been absent from the company, ahead of his imminent return. The talent in question is Rush.

Rush made his first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. Currently, he is a member of La Faccion Ingobernable, alongside Preston Vance and Dralistico. El Toro Blanco impressed fans with his performance in the 2023 Continental Classic, although he also sustained a torn harmstring during the tournament, and has been absent from action since Worlds End 2023.

In recent weeks, competition in AEW has been heating up as talent from CMLL have wrestled on Dynamite, Collision and Rampage. The collaboration between the two promotions has allegedly unfortunately met a roadbloack in the form of work visa issues.

According to recent reports, a number of wrestlers from the Mexico City-based promotion may have their work visas in the US cancelled imminently. Taking to X, Rush, a former CMLL star, shared an update regarding his work visa with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The former ROH World Champion also revealed that he had recovered from his injury and had been cleared for active competition.

"I have my WORK visa with #AEW. I am injury free and cleared to wrestle. I am ready for everyone to see a REAL LUCHADOR, EL TORO BLANCO RUSH (hourglass emoji) #LFI," wrote Rush.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jose The Assistant on why Rush re-signed with AEW

Rush has become one of All Elite Wrestling's most intense and exciting performers. Since his debut at Double or Nothing 2022, the former CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion has worked with a number of top names in the company, including Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and The Lucha Bros.

Rush revealed in July, 2023 that he had re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion. Jose the Assistant, a key member of Rush's stable LFI, weighed in on the reasons behind the luchador's decision to continue working in AEW.

Taking to X, Jose revealed that Rush was touched by Tony Khan's concern for his family and new-born child. Praising the CEO of the promotion, Jose claimed that despite having received other offers, Rush had elected to continue working in the company due to the trust he had in Khan.

"RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush's wife and newborn. Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal. There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people," he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rush was recently seen in action at the February 23, 2024 event The Crash. He teamed with Dralistico at the event to defeat Black Taurus and Rey Escorpcion.

Do you want to see Rush win a singles title in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE