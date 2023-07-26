Major reason why 34-year-old star re-signed with AEW; WWE rumors confirmed?

AEW personality José the Assistant reacted to the news of Rush officially re-signing with Tony Khan's wrestling promotion.

The luchador recently took to Twitter to share a video of himself putting pen to paper, sealing the deal with All Elite Wrestling. In the post, Rush expressed his gratitude to Tony Khan and his teammates from La Facción Ingobernable. José the Assistant, the manager of LFI, plays a crucial role in the group's dynamics.

As news of Rush's re-signing broke, José couldn't contain his excitement. He took to Twitter, revealing why Rush decided to continue his journey with Jacksonville-based promotion.

"RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush's wife and newborn. Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal. There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people," he tweeted.

Jose the Assistant was happy to see Rush re-signing with All Elite Wrestling

Despite receiving interest from WWE, Rush remained loyal to All Elite Wrestling. As Rush's journey continues, fans await to see what plan Tony Khan has for him.

WWE star teases reunion with AEW star Rush

Dragon Lee made waves by joining WWE last year, leaving fans curious about the fate of his partnership with Rush. The talented brothers had garnered a strong following with their dynamic tag team performances.

Dragon Lee's move to WWE sparked uncertainty about their partnership, fearing they might never team up again. However, a tweet from Lee a few weeks ago has given fans hope of a reunion.

"Blood Brothers 🩸 @rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI. Someday we'll be together again," Lee tweeted.

Dragon Lee teases reunion with Rush

Whether this reunion will come to fruition remains to be seen, but the anticipation among fans continues to grow.

Were you surprised by Rush's decision to stay with Tony Khan's promotion despite offers from WWE?

