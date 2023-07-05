Dragon Lee addresses his future with AEW star Rush after signing with WWE last year

After signing with WWE last year, Dragon Lee addressed his future with AEW star Rush. The wrestling world has been buzzing with speculation about the two talented brothers and their reunion in the ring.

Fans have awaited this potential reunion since Dragon Lee made the surprising move to WWE in December 2022. The brothers have a rich history of tag team success, dazzling audiences around the world with their high-flying and hard-hitting style.

Dragon Lee's decision to sign with WWE raised questions about the future of his partnership with Rush. Fans feared that the duo might never share the ring again, as their paths seemed to be heading in different directions. However, Lee's recent tweet has reignited hope among fans that a reunion is on the horizon.

He expressed his excitement and hinted at a potential reunion with AEW star Rush and Dralistico.

"Blood Brothers 🩸 @rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI. Someday we'll be together again," Lee tweeted.

Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー @dragonlee95

@rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI

Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo Hermanos de Sangre 🩸Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo Hermanos de Sangre 🩸 @rushtoroblanco @DRALISTICO_LFI Algún día estaremos juntos de nuevo

The potential reunion of Dragon Lee and Rush would undoubtedly create waves. Only time will tell if these brothers will once again captivate audiences with their incredible chemistry.

AEW star Rush is looking for a new contract

AEW star Rush has caused quite a stir by quitting the Mexican promotion AAA. The situation took a new turn when Rush declared himself "fully independent" due to issues with his booking.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the Rush situation has created a lot of interest. AAA has not publicly addressed the situation, leaving fans and insiders in the dark. He is reportedly seeking a contract, even though he is already signed with All Elite Wrestling.

“AAA’s getting a lot of heat for it and perhaps justifiably so because you put this thing together for the three TripleManias and LA Park and Rush are supposed to wrestle Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown in Tijuana on July 15, and Rush has quit AAA and said he’s going independently. He’s also said he’s looking for a contract which is a very interesting thing. He is under contract to AEW and we’ll have to see how all of this plays out, but a lot of movement in the Rush situation, and AAA has not addressed it at all, anywhere.”

The situation surrounding Rush's departure from AAA and his wanting a new contract continues to generate speculation.

