AEW star reportedly looking for a contract after quitting major promotion

One of AEW's most promising stars has caused a lot of discourse over the past few days due to quitting a major promotion, and there has now been an update on the situation.

The star in question is Rush, who issued a statement on his social media claiming that he has quit Mexican promotion AAA and become "fully independent," which all reportedly stemmed from issues to do with his booking.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the situation is really bad for AAA at the moment, with Rush already being booked to team up with LA Park for their "TripleMania XXXI" event in Tijuana on July 15.

“The Rush situation is very interesting. I have not heard from anyone there (AAA), and nobody really has as far as AAA, they have not, as far as I know, addressed the situation. Obviously it’s a real bad situation. LA Park has been talking that he wants Rush to do the show because he’s now left up in the lurch." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer went on to say that one of the most interesting developments in this story is that Rush is reportedly 'looking for a contract' despite being signed to AEW.

“AAA’s getting a lot of heat for it and perhaps justifiably so because you put this thing together for the three TripleManias and LA Park and Rush are supposed to wrestle Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown in Tijuana on July 15, and Rush has quit AAA and said he’s going independently. He’s also said he’s looking for a contract which is a very interesting thing. He is under contract to AEW and we’ll have to see how all of this plays out, but a lot of movement in the Rush situation, and AAA has not addressed it at all, anywhere.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Rush isn't the only AEW star who might be parting ways with AAA

It seems as if "El Toro Blanco" might not be the only AEW star who has quit AAA, as recent reports have claimed that Bandido is also on the way out of the Mexican promotion.

However, unlike Rush, Bandido's departure from the company has nothing to do with family drama or internal politics. In fact, the reason why the masked man has parted ways with AAA is because of a recent match Bandido took part in for The Crash promotion.

The Lucha Voice 👊🏻 @TheLuchaVoiceMX Según información de Dave Meltzer, también Bandido se ha deslindado de toda relación con Lucha Libre AAA. Según información de Dave Meltzer, también Bandido se ha deslindado de toda relación con Lucha Libre AAA. https://t.co/MRywH5NL2m

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA booker Konnan stated that if Bandido worked The Crash event on June 2, he wouldn't be able to use him in AAA anymore. Bandido worked the event anyway and is no longer expected to appear at any of AAA's major events for the foreseeable future.

