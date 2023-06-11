AEW star quits major promotion

A popular AEW star has announced that he is done with a major wrestling promotion. The wrestler in question is Rush.

The Mexican sensation has made a mark in several wrestling promotions including NJPW, Ring of Honor, AAA Lucha Libre, and All Elite Wrestling. Rush is a two-time ROH World Champion.

In 2022, on the July 24 episode of Rampage, the 34-year-old star made his AEW televised debut. He competed in the Royal Rampage Battle Royale. A few weeks later, at the Fight for the Fallen special Dynamite episode, Rush challenged Jon Moxley for the promotion's top title. Unfortunately, he suffered a loss.

Shortly after, he signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Initially, Tony Khan received a lot of backlash from fans for signing the two-time ROH World Champion.

Recently, AEW star Rush took to his Facebook to share that he and his father and tag team partner Bestia Del Ring were done with the AAA Lucha Libre Wrestling promotion.

"🚨 🚨‼️‼️ POR SEGUNDA OCASIÓN MI PADRE Bestia del Ring Y EL TORO BLANCO RUSH ESTAMOS FUERA DE Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide SOMOS TOTALMENTE INDEPENDIENTES !!! Adolfo Tapia Ibarra TU Y YO NO NECESITAMOS DE UNA RULETITA NI NINGUNA OTRA PAYASADA LA GENTE NO ES TONTA , EL DÍA QUE UN VERDADERO PROMOTOR SE SIENTE EN MEDIO DE LOS DOS Y NOS PONGA UN CONTRATO PARA FIRMARLO ESE DÍA SABREMOS TÚ , EL PÚBLICO Y YO QUE SERÁ VERDAD SOLO HASTA ESE DÍA MIENTRAS TODO LO DE MÁS SERÁN PURAS PROMESAS Y YA ESTOY HASTA LA MA€##E!!!!" Rush wrote.

Check out the translated version of the post below:

"🚨 🚨‼️‼️ FOR THE SECOND TIME MY FATHER Bestia del Ring AND WHITE BULL RUSH WE ARE OUT OF Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide WE ARE TOTALLY INDEPENDENT!!! Adolfo Tapia Ibarra YOU AND I DON'T NEED A ROULETTE NO OTHER CLOWNS PEOPLE ARE NOT STUPID, THE DAY A REAL PROMOTER YOU FEEL IN THE MIDDLE OF TWO AND WE PUT A CONTRACT TO SIGN THAT DAY WE KNOW YOU, THE PUBLIC AND ME that will be true ONLY UNTIL THAT DAY WHILE ALL THE MORE WILL BE PURE PROMISES AND I AM UP TO THE M€##E!!!!" Translated post.

AEW star Bandido also was reportedly done with AAA Lucha Libre Wrestling

This past week, at the latest AAA's The Crash event, Bandido wrestled in a six-person tag team match. His partners were Galeno del Mal and Dr. Wagner Jr. They defeated the team of Bobby Fish, Flamita, and Pierroth Jr.

Recently, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former ROH World Champion was done with the promotion due to his commitments with other wrestling companies.

Both Rush and Bandido have competed against each other on a couple of occasions in AEW.

What was your most memorable moment of Rush in AAA? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes