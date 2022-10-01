"To be buried by the Ex WWE guys u sign" - Wrestling World blasts Tony Khan for signing former world champion to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that he has signed former Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Rush. However, fans were not too pleased with the announcement.
Rush has been wrestling in AEW alongside Andrade El Idolo. The former Ring of Honor World Champion has wrestled in both singles and tag team matches for Tony Khan's company.
Khan has a loaded roster as it is, and for him to sign more talent is one of the major reasons the wrestling world is upset with him. Also, it has mostly been former WWE Superstars who have gotten more opportunities in AEW and, more often than not, have outshined other talent.
Few appreciated Khan for this signing, but even they were ridiculed by the majority of the wrestling world.
Some mentioned who could face the two-time ROH World Champion on the roster.
A few fans were puzzled that Rush was not even signed but was in the AEW Title picture.
People also felt these signings are the reason why several talents are unhappy with the company.
Professional boxer turned wrestler Anthony Ogogo shared that he is interested in wrestling Rush.
"Now here’s someone I want to stand toe to toe with" Anthony Ogogo tweeted
Tony Khan reportedly offered a full-time AEW contract to Bandido
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the AEW President had offered a contract to former Ring of Honor Champion Bandido.
Bandido recently had a match against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. Although he lost the match, his performance was appreciated by the wrestling world.
There has been no update on if he has signed the contract. We at Sportskeeda will keep you updated on Bandido's AEW status.
Are you happy that Khan is signing more talent? Let us know in the comments section below.
A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here