"To be buried by the Ex WWE guys u sign" - Wrestling World blasts Tony Khan for signing former world champion to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that he has signed former Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Rush. However, fans were not too pleased with the announcement.

Rush has been wrestling in AEW alongside Andrade El Idolo. The former Ring of Honor World Champion has wrestled in both singles and tag team matches for Tony Khan's company.

Khan has a loaded roster as it is, and for him to sign more talent is one of the major reasons the wrestling world is upset with him. Also, it has mostly been former WWE Superstars who have gotten more opportunities in AEW and, more often than not, have outshined other talent.

The HeelCast @The_HeelCast @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEW onTV No offense to Rush, but the roster is bloated as it is and more talent just keeps getting signed. He’s going to get lost in the shuffle of all the other talent not being used. At this point you should repurpose AEW Dark and make it ROH or focus strictly on one brand (AEW). @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV No offense to Rush, but the roster is bloated as it is and more talent just keeps getting signed. He’s going to get lost in the shuffle of all the other talent not being used. At this point you should repurpose AEW Dark and make it ROH or focus strictly on one brand (AEW).

ZekeTown 👇 @Zeketowndown @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEW onTV Stop. Signing. People. Little kid loves all his toys huh? You’ve stopped playing with so many and but you keep wanting more. You do not have the tv time for all these wrestlers. You don’t need to be running this company @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV Stop. Signing. People. Little kid loves all his toys huh? You’ve stopped playing with so many and but you keep wanting more. You do not have the tv time for all these wrestlers. You don’t need to be running this company

Few appreciated Khan for this signing, but even they were ridiculed by the majority of the wrestling world.

Some mentioned who could face the two-time ROH World Champion on the roster.

A few fans were puzzled that Rush was not even signed but was in the AEW Title picture.

Free Smoke @yomamahouce @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEW onTV So Rush is another guy not signed to the company that received a random title shot against Moxley and was in a ladder match for a guaranteed shot are losing to Moxley. Great booking. @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV So Rush is another guy not signed to the company that received a random title shot against Moxley and was in a ladder match for a guaranteed shot are losing to Moxley. Great booking.

Wrestlegend @WrestLegend @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEW onTV Rush was not already signed? Him and Andrade could be a great tag team, just need to see them wrestle a bit more on TV they need some momentum and I could see them dethroning Acclaimed down the line. Great signing though @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV Rush was not already signed? Him and Andrade could be a great tag team, just need to see them wrestle a bit more on TV they need some momentum and I could see them dethroning Acclaimed down the line. Great signing though 👍 🐂

People also felt these signings are the reason why several talents are unhappy with the company.

Octavio Tejeda @OctavioTejeda16 @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEW onTV So, instead of pushing the talent you already have and keep them happy, you decide to sign ANOTHER flippy indie guy? I wonder how longer his push’ll last before he’s down in catering, or on Dark @TonyKhan @rushtoroblanco @SilverNumber1 @tntdrama @AEW @AEWonTV So, instead of pushing the talent you already have and keep them happy, you decide to sign ANOTHER flippy indie guy? I wonder how longer his push’ll last before he’s down in catering, or on Dark

Professional boxer turned wrestler Anthony Ogogo shared that he is interested in wrestling Rush.

"Now here’s someone I want to stand toe to toe with" Anthony Ogogo tweeted

Tony Khan reportedly offered a full-time AEW contract to Bandido

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the AEW President had offered a contract to former Ring of Honor Champion Bandido.

Bandido recently had a match against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. Although he lost the match, his performance was appreciated by the wrestling world.

There has been no update on if he has signed the contract. We at Sportskeeda will keep you updated on Bandido's AEW status.

