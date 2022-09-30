Tony Khan reportedly offers former World Champion a full-time contract in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly offered former ROH Champion Bandido an official contract to join the promotion.

Bandido competed against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title on Dynamite in his first-ever appearance on AEW. While he was unsuccessful in his bout, his impressive wrestling skills captivated the fans and his opponent. The 27-year-old was also previously associated with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and NJPW.

Chris Jericho was also associated with NJPW in addition to his time in WWE. He has often been vocal about learnings from other independent circuit competitors. Many other notable names of the industry like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), made a name for themselves on NJPW.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated there were no confirmed reports on whether Bandido had signed the contract or not.

Tony Khan seemingly interested in signing additional talent from the independent circuit

Tony Khan has never shied away from signing talent from the independent circuit. Many current AEW stars have extensive experiences and backgrounds from various local and international promotions.

Prior to Dynamite this week, the AEW President shared an image of himself along with Jon Moxley and Gedo. He is a member of the popular Bullet Club faction, whose members are currently spread across all wrestling promotions and brands. Additionally, Jon Moxley faced Juice Robinson in a singles match on the weekly show.

While Tony Khan is no stranger to having Forbidden Door events, it may not be long before fans get to witness another of that magnitude. He is fond of merging the best talents across varied promotions in a bid to diversify the wrestling skills and styles.

