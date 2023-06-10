AEW star reportedly done with major promotion

A popular AEW star is reportedly done with another major wrestling promotion. The star in question is a former ROH World Champion Bandido.

The 28-year-old star made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion back in September 2022. He wrestled Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on the final Dynamite of that month. Unfortunately, he was unable to get the victory.

Following the match, there were several reports that WWE was also interested in the luchador, and they tried to get in contact with him.

Despite the interest from the Stamford-based promotion, Bandido signed with AEW back in November. Since then, he has competed against several top stars in the promotion, including Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley. He recently also teamed with The Best Friends to challenge The House of Black for the World Trios Championships.

On June second of this year, the luchador wrestled in a six-person tag team match. He teamed with Galeno del Mal and Dr. Wagner Jr. to defeat Bobby Fish, Flamita & Pierroth Jr. at the latest AAA's The Crash event.

Following the match, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that this would be the final match for Bandido in AAA.

Konnan, who had previously appeared on AEW, shared the update on AAA's US television deal

WWE veteran Konnan has made a few appearances on AEW television. He showed up to support Santana and Ortiz. The former WCW Superstar is also the head booker of AAA.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, the wrestling veteran spoke about the future of AAA and, more specifically, about the promotion's US TV deal.

"I'm the booker, I'm head of creative, and basically I write the shows and help produce them and pick the talent, and keep that place running where hopefully... It's not easy to get a network deal or everyone would have one, but we should be in the United States within a year and a half, or maybe two years, with an incredibly alternate product, and we're confident that we can put on a great show," Konnan said.

Check out the entire episode here:

The next major AAA event is TripleMania 31. The first day took place back on April 16, day two will take place on July 15, and the final day will take place on the 12th of August.

Do you think Bandido will be able to return to the Lucha Libre promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes