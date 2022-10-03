WWE and Triple H reportedly showcased interest in signing former World Champion during their match on AEW Dynamite

Former ROH World Champion Bandido has got the wrestling world talking since his star-making performance against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, so much so that WWE had apparently shown interest during the match.

Bandido challenged Jericho for the ROH World Championship on the September 28th edition of Dynamite in what was not only Jericho's first defense of his title, but the luchador's AEW debut.

After the cameras stopped filming, Bandido was met with a standing ovation from the live crowd, a big hug from Tony Khan, and reportedly a full-time AEW contract when he got back through the curtain.

Lizzy 🌸 @lizzyxlucha Tony Khan and Bandido after Dynamite went off air Tony Khan and Bandido after Dynamite went off air https://t.co/2jjZAkIbYy

However, it wasn't only AEW who had their eyes on the luchador, as Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE wanted to get in contact with Bandido before the match with Jericho even ended.

“Bandido, after Wednesday, was immediately offered a full-time contract...Now it just says here that he was offered a deal. Hopefully he's signed because WWE was asking for his number before that match was even over." (H/T Cultaholic)

It should be noted that at the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not Bandido has signed with All Elite Wrestling or even Ring Of Honor on a full-time basis. However, judging by the ovation he got on Dynamite, fans will want to see more of him very soon.

AEW signed another famous luchador to their roster very recently

It's no secret that one of the most exciting places to find wrestling talent is in Mexico, with the likes of the Guerrero family and the Mysterio family to name just two. AEW has a host of top Mexican talent on their books, and they recently added another name to that lengthy list.

Joining the likes of The Lucha Brothers and Andrade El Idolo is former ROH World Champion Rush, who became an official full-time member of the All Elite Wrestling roster shortly before the September 30th edition of Rampage hit TV screens.

Rush celebrated his new contract with a main event win over John Silver on Rampage, before quickly being confronted by Hangman Page, setting up a match between Rush and Page on the upcoming "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Bandido should sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far