Konnan provides update on AAA's US television deal (Exclusive)

The WCW legend is the booker of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA). The Mexican promotion is one of the world's best-known wrestling companies. On July 15, AEW's Kenny Omega will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXI in Tijuana, Mexico.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan explained how AAA's previous attempt to land an American television deal collapsed:

"I'm the booker, I'm head of creative, and basically I write the shows and help produce them and pick the talent, and keep that place running where hopefully, finally, we've had a lot of start and stops where we were supposed to come into the United States, but something happened and it fell through, and that happened like three or four times, and that's normal." [1:11 – 1:40]

Moving forward, Konnan expects AAA to strike a deal with a US television network within the next two years:

"It's not easy to get a network deal or everyone would have one, but we should be in the United States within a year and a half, or maybe two years, with an incredibly alternate product, and we're confident that we can put on a great show." [1:41 – 1:59]

Watch the video above to hear more from the AAA booker about Alberto Del Rio's addition to the roster. He also addressed Chavo Guerrero's recent controversial remarks about Rey Mysterio.

Konnan's history with AAA

While many fans might remember Konnan best for his spells in TNA/IMPACT and WCW, the 59-year-old also has a long association with AAA.

Konnan explained how he was responsible for writing the promotion's storylines before joining WCW in 1996:

"We started [AAA] 31 years ago, and the owner's name is Antonio Peña. He's since deceased. He invited me to be the first wrestler to join him, so I basically started the company with him. I was writing everything until I left to [join] WCW. I was helping produce, I was helping recruit talent, so I was a big part of AAA at the beginning. I left for seven years and then I came back." [0:46 – 1:11]

The wrestling legend recently revealed that he is open to potentially working for WWE again after he inducted Rey Mysterio into the 2023 Hall of Fame.

