"There's some truth in there" – Chavo Guerrero discloses the real reason why he criticized Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero has clarified why he recently took a dig at Rey Mysterio's tributes to late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

In 2005, Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 due to acute heart failure. Chavo, the wrestling legend's nephew, answered questions from fans in a Captain's Corner virtual signing in April. Regarding Mysterio's frequent references to Eddie, Chavo accused his former co-worker of using the Guerrero family name for his own benefit.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter interviewed Chavo to find out the truth about his comments. Asked to explain his negative attitude, the one-time ECW Champion said the virtual signing was mostly positive:

"Everything was all good," Chavo stated. "We were actually talking about a whole bunch of stuff, and right before all this, I was talking about love and I don't care what your creed, your gender preference, your gender is, anything. If you're cool, you're cool. If you're a jerk, you're a jerk." [1:37 – 1:54]

The former WWE Superstar added that his comments about Rey Mysterio were not serious. He was simply joking around as a heel:

"Somebody came on and hit me with, 'Hey, man, how do you feel about Rey Mysterio constantly using Eddie's name?'" Chavo continued. "And I went, 'Ooh, that's good.' It was a little tongue in cheek and I was kinda joking around with it a lot, but people ran with it." [1:55 – 2:08]

Chavo feuded with Mysterio in WWE in 2007. The storyline largely revolved around Eddie's nephew claiming Mysterio was jealous of the Guerreros because nobody knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is.

Elaborating on why he criticized the newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer, Chavo admitted there was "some truth" to his controversial comments. However, he has no problems with Mysterio in real life:

"It was because there's some truth in there," Chavo said. "It's real, that's why people love that kinda stuff. That's why Vince [McMahon] loves it. Like we talked about before, Jerry Jarrett, the promoter, Jeff Jarrett's father, says, 'Real issues draw real money.'" [3:35 – 3:48]

Chavo Guerrero on fans' reaction to his Rey Mysterio remarks

In recent weeks, Rey Mysterio has been one of the most talked-about names in wrestling. The 48-year-old headlined the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony before defeating his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Chavo Guerrero believes stories like CM Punk appearing backstage at RAW are far more newsworthy than anything he has said recently. He also reiterated that he has no animosity with Mysterio:

"Yeah, well, it's not," Chavo said when asked if there is a real issue. "It's not. I love Rey. So, when that happened, all of a sudden the next day, or after that aired, the New York Post covered it, and everybody was freaking out about it, and I'm like, 'That's not even really news.' CM Punk ending up at RAW backstage – that's wrestling news. Me telling Rey that, 'Hey, man, you're just using the Guerrero name too much,' that's not really [news]." [3:50 – 4:16]

Chavo's in-character comments about Mysterio caused a stir online. WCW legend Konnan reacted by suggesting that the former AEW star might have been trying to get WWE's attention.

