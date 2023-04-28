Former AEW star's recent actions were a desperate bid for WWE's attention, says Konnan

Wrestling legend Konnan has weighed in on recent matters regarding former AEW star Chavo Guerrero, who caused quite a discussion on social media after making some interesting comments about WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Chavo Jr. claimed that Mysterio had been riding the coattails of the Guerrero family name for years, which was evident in Rey's entrance at WrestleMania 39, which was inspired by the late-great Eddie Guerrero.

The series of tweets caused a lot of noise online, but it seems like it was all a ploy from the former AEW star, who claimed that it was all a work, just so people could see how a 'heel should tweet.'

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it. This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.

Speaking on a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan weighed in on the situation and stated that it was extremely out of character for Chavo and that Eddie loved Rey more than most people.

“Yeah, I just think that’s very out of character for Chavo [Guerrero] because Chavo knows for a fact how much Eddie [Guerrero] loved Rey [Mysterio] and vice versa, and I remember every time that Eddie was here in San Diego, he would sleep at Rey’s house, he didn’t sleep at the hotel WWE had for him. Bro they loved each other like you have no idea, we all did, we were all brothers, and I think if anything he’s not prostituting it, he’s not trying to get over using his name, he’s just showing love and respect for Eddie because we loved him.” [4:42 to 5:11]

Konnan then claimed that the series of tweets might have been a way to get WWE's attention so that Chavo could get re-hired by the company and potentially work with Mysterio in the near future.

“I think that one of two things happened here. Either he made that comment just to kind of and create a buzz and a lot of people said ‘hey, not a good look,’ which it wasn’t and now he’s walking it back. Or he’s like ‘you know what? If I can get this in enough media sites like the New York Post’—that’s a pretty credible place I guess—‘maybe WWE will say that they can bring Chavo into the mix.” [5:14 to 5:37]

Konnan recently inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame

If there is someone who knows Rey Mysterio better than most people, it's Konnan. The WCW legend trained under Rey's father in Mexico. He treated Rey like a little brother and helped him burst onto the American wrestling scene in the 1990s.

If it wasn't for Konnan, Rey Mysterio might never have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as it was the former nWo member who got Rey into ECW and WCW before Rey found himself making his way to WWE in 2002.

OSW review 🌴🎟️ @OSWreview Just catching up on the Hall of Fame. WOW, Konnan: in case you forgot how much of an incredible, captivating talker he is, my God. Funny, heartfelt and earnest, absolutely perfect induction. Well done @Konnan5150 Just catching up on the Hall of Fame. WOW, Konnan: in case you forgot how much of an incredible, captivating talker he is, my God. Funny, heartfelt and earnest, absolutely perfect induction. Well done @Konnan5150 https://t.co/87tYf1PiYF

With that in mind, Konnan was the perfect person to induct Rey into the Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend, with the only downside of the night being Dominik Mysterio walking out halfway through his dad's speech.

Fortunately for the fans, they got to see Dominik, who is in fact Konnan's godson, get what was coming to him at WrestleMania 39 when Rey beat him in a singles match.

