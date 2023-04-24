Former AEW star says he is "tired" of Rey Mysterio latching on to the "Guerrero family"

Former AEW star Chavo Guerrero Jr. has criticized Rey Mysterio for allegedly exploiting the name of his late uncle Eddie Guerrero.

Eddie Guerrero, unfortunately, passed away in November 2005. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Chavo, on the other hand, is a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and also held the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Eddie.

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and spoke about Eddie Guerrero's influence on his career during his speech. However, former AEW star Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes Rey and a few others are using the Guerrero name for their benefit.

In a recent virtual signing event for Captain's Corner, Chavo expressed frustration with how Rey Mysterio has continually referenced Guerrero's name throughout his career.

"I say no, dude. I’m tired of people — and this is not a bitter thing, this is the truth. We worked hard for that last name. This whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was and we’re tired of people prosti**ting it in a sense and using it for their benefit," Chavo said.

Chavo thanked Mysterio for keeping the Guerrero family's name alive, but added that they didn't need it:

“So Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, Rey Mysterio Jr. No one knows who he is, and I’m sorry that you have to latch on to the Guerrero family and we’re just kind of tired of it, so, thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive, thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive but we don’t need you, we’re good." [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Former AEW star Chavo Guerrero Jr. praises Dominik Mysterio's work

Dominik Mysterio lost to his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. During the build-up to the bout, fans were speculating about former AEW star Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s potential involvement in the storyline. However, that did not materialize.

In a recent interview, former AEW manager Chavo Guerrero Jr. praised Dominik Mysterio's current work and acknowledged the heat he's receiving for referencing Eddie Guerrero.

"He's getting heat, man. He's getting a lot of heat," said Chavo. "It's really cool. It's inevitable that him and WWE would use the Eddie angle in a sense (...) the whole 'I'm Your Papi' thing came out of that whole thing, that whole angle with him and Mysterio. So it was inevitable that was going to happen."

After assisting Rey in defeating Dominik at WrestleMania, Bad Bunny was attacked by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest during RAW after 'Mania. The award-winning rapper is now rumored to lock horns with Priest at Backlash 2023.

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio using Eddie Guerrero's name in his storylines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

