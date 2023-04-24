Damian Priest to be involved in first-time-ever match at WWE Backlash; details on opponent revealed - Reports

Damian Priest could be set to compete in WWE's first-ever San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023, according to a recent report.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were believed to be the best of friends before the latter interfered in Rey Mysterio's match against Dominik at WrestleMania. The award-winning rapper made his 'Mania debut alongside Priest in 2021 and formed a close bond with the Judgment Day member before the bout. They even defeated The Miz and John Morrison at the 37th edition of The Show of Shows.

The relationship between the two Puerto Ricans has worsened since Bad Bunny stopped Dominik from attacking Rey with a steel chain during their high-profile bout. On RAW after WrestleMania, the former 24/7 Champion was seated in the front row of the audience when Priest pulled him across the barricade. The Archer of Infamy even put his former friend through the table for siding with the masked legend.

With two weeks to go until WWE Backlash, Bad Bunny is set to return on RAW. Damian Priest plans to confront him, and according to Xero News, a San Juan Street Fight is set to be announced between the two on the red brand.

"Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash to be set on RAW," the outlet tweeted.

Xero News @NewsXero Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash



Are Damian Priest and Bad Bunny friends outside WWE?

The two fellow Puerto Ricans exhibited great chemistry on WWE TV when they feuded with The Miz and John Morrison in 2021.

Given their close on-screen bond back in the day, Priest was asked on the Rise & Grind podcast about their current relationship. He responded:

"We stay in touch. He's obviously ridiculously busy, just out there, just killing it," said Damian. "Whenever we can just be around each other, we really bonded. We have this connection through work and through competition, you gain this bond, and we have. Whenever we can, and it's possible, we try to hang out and chat." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two come face-to-face on WWE RAW. Could we see them lock horns at Backlash 2023? Only time will tell.

Are you looking forward to a potential match between the two at WWE Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

