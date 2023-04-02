WWE WrestleMania 39 predictions: What if a Guerrero family member helps Dominik Mysterio against father Rey?

Dominik Mysterio is set to lock horns with his father, Rey Mysterio, in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39. While potential interference from any of the Judgment Day members could be on the cards, WWE might throw a major curveball at us by having Chavo Gurrero Jr. make his WWE return to help Dominik.

Given that ex-con Dom is likely to defeat his father on The Show of Shows, the creative team could have Chavo return to help Dominik prevail over Rey. This angle would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but would also act as an apt explanation for the 619-star's loss.

Fans began speculating about Guerrero Jr.'s potential involvement in the Rey vs. Dominik storyline ever since ex-con Dom referenced Chavo's late uncle Eddie Gurrero on WWE TV. Guerrero Jr. recently heaped massive praise on Dominik's recent work before sharing his thoughts on his references to Eddie Guerrero.

"He's getting heat, man. He's getting a lot of heat," said Chavo. "It's really cool. It's inevitable that him and WWE would use the Eddie angle in a sense ... the whole 'I'm Your Papi' thing came out of that whole thing, that whole angle with him and Mysterio. So it was inevitable that was going to happen."

While Chavo's potential involvement in Dominik's WrestleMania match may seem a bit far-fetched at the moment, history has shown us on numerous occasions that you never say never in pro wrestling.

Will Dominik Mysterio retire his father at WrestleMania 39?

Rumors of Rey Mysterio hanging up his boots for good after WrestleMania 39 have been making the rounds for quite some time now. However, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer recently reported that any rumors surrounding The Luchador's potential retirement after WrestleMania 39 are false.

Meltzer added that given the recent momentum that he has, it wouldn't make sense if Rey decides to ride off into the sunset.

On another note, The Ultimate Underdog was officially inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame class of 2023 last night. While Rey received a standing ovation from the entire arena, ex-con Dom walked out of the ceremony with Rhea Ripley.

Truth be told, Dom has been doing some of the best work of his career as a heel. This has earned him huge praise from the WWE Universe. While Rey has been feuding with him on WWE TV, the Master of the 619 recently broke kayfabe to share his thoughts on Dominik.

"I cracked up, a genuine laugh. I love how he’s molding into becoming his own man. He’s not holding onto my name anymore. He’s creating his own name and his own legacy, and that’s what we eventually want for our own kids to do. But again I’ve been enjoying so much his evolution within his character, whether he’s Prison Dom or he’s the annoying son that wants to get his way every single time."

