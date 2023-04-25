Was Chavo Guerrero's Twitter rant on Rey Mysterio real? His true feelings on the WWE legend revealed

Chavo Guerrero Jr. has stirred a storm in the wrestling world with his controversial take on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The former Cruiserweight Champion blamed the Luchador for using his family's name and legacy for his benefit. He has clarified his stance on Rey by terming the statements as heel talk.

The Guerreros and Mysterios have been longtime friends. Eddie and Rey, in particular, had a deep bond that dates back to the late 1980s. Cordial relations were maintained even after Eddie Guerrero's death in 2005. Eddie's nephew, Chavo, wrestled with Rey several times in WWE and Lucha Libre and even praised the Luchador for his work.

Chavo Guerrero's claim of Rey Mysterio "pr**tituting" the Guerrero name led to immense fan concern about a fallout between the Guerreros and Mysterios. He further claimed that Rey and Eddie weren't that close, although Mysterio regarded The Latino Heat as a brother.

However, after creating a stir on social media, the former AEW star has hinted that the whole thing was an act by boasting of how a "heel should tweet."

"This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker…. I still got it," Chavo wrote.

Many wrestlers pay tribute to the late Latino Heat by mimicking his moveset and style. Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, has made a WWE villainous persona out of it, claiming in the storyline that Eddie Guerrero should have been his real Papi.

The fact that Rey acknowledges his friend by looking up each time before he attempts a 619 finisher on his opponent shows how deep-rooted his respect for Guerrero's legacy is to this day.

Rey Mysterio didn't mention Chavo Guerrero Jr. in his WWE Hall of Fame speech

During the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony this year, Rey Mysterio credited multiple legends for showing him the ropes in wrestling. Eddie inspired him to refine his athleticism, while Dean Malenko helped him get acquainted with the storyline aspects. WCW veteran Konnan supported Rey by giving him opportunities in Mexican promotions before becoming a prominent name in WWE.

Dave Meltzer noted that Chavo's name was omitted from the speech and claimed to be an 'oversight' on Mysterio's part. However, the Luchador forgetting to mention his other Guerrero friend was difficult to digest for fans.

"The only notable thing that varied is that when Rey talked about the people who helped him, the name Chavo Guerrero was in the script and he didn’t say it, but since that’s all pre-approved and agreed on and likely from his own real list, it was likely an oversight.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio Jr. last went head-to-head in the IWR Viva La Raza event in 2018, where the latter emerged victorious.

