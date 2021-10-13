6 AEW stars who are close to Rey Mysterio in real life

Rey Mysterio is one of the nicest guys in the wrestling industry. The luchador has performed all over the world and has moved the lives of many in-ring performers. He has also formed great partnerships that have helped him throughout his career.

Quite a few WWE Superstars and legends have joined AEW over the past few years along with wrestlers from other promotions.

There are now several AEW stars who are close to Rey Mysterio. They are either good friends with him or have a lot of respect for the high-flyer.

Let's take a look at the six AEW stars who are close to Rey Mysterio in real life.

#6. Rey Mysterio and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have a lot of mutual respect

Many WWE and AEW stars have been compared to Rey Mysterio in recent times. One of them is AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade defeated Rey to win his first main roster title in WWE. The AEW star also wanted to face Dominik Mysterio before the latter got in a rivalry with Seth Rollins. Speaking to Planeta Wrestling, Andrade revealed that Rey is a great person outside the ring.

“Rey Mysterio is a great person. Inside the ring, he’s a rival, but outside the ring, he’s a great guy.”

Rey Mysterio also spoke highly of Andrade after his WWE release. He compared his matches against Andrade to those he had against Eddie Guerrero. The Master of the 619 is hopeful that the AEW star will return to the company some day.

“It's a shame to have lost Andrade, but I feel that sometimes you make your decisions to improve, to have a bigger future. Tomorrow I can assure you that Andrade will be there once [again] with the company, because the magnitude that he has and the style of fighting, he deserves to be in a place at the top. My struggles that I had with Eddie Guerrero I compare them a lot with the ones I had with Andrade. Since I returned to WWE they are my best matches that I have had.”

Rey Mysterio was one of Andrade's idols growing up. It would be great to see the two men perform in the ring again either for WWE or AEW.

