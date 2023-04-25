Chavo Guerrero alleges current WWE Superstar and Eddie Guerrero were not close

Chavo Guerrero Jr.'s recent comments about Eddie Guerrero and WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio have caused a stir in the wrestling world. The former AEW star has alleged that Rey and Eddie were not as close as the latter's Hall of Fame speech might suggest.

Rey Mysterio has long been associated with Eddie Guerrero, who passed away in 2005. The two wrestlers were known to be close friends and had a storied on-screen rivalry that is still remembered by fans. In his Hall of Fame speech, Rey spoke about how Eddie had helped him in his career and how much he had meant to him personally.

Earlier today on Twitter, Chavo Guerrero Jr. challenged Rey Mysterio to donate some of the money he made from mentioning Guerrero's name to a charity or to Eddie's daughters to prove that he is not exploiting the family name for his gain.

"If @reymysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute ¬ to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity,or even better,how about to Eddie’s daughters.That will show myself &the fans that hes not p*****tuting the family name," Chavo tweeted.

However, a fan replied to Chavo's comments, stating that Eddie and Rey were best friends, and that's why Mysterio paid tribute to him at WrestleMania and brought back the Latino World Order.

The former WWE Superstar quickly shut down the fan's comments, saying that Eddie and Rey were not as close as they appeared to be

The allegations made by Chavo Guerrero Jr. have certainly caused a stir in the wrestling community, with fans divided on the issue.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio was accused of exploiting the late Eddie Guerrero's name

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. has criticized Rey Mysterio for allegedly exploiting the name of his late uncle, Eddie Guerrero.

Chavo expressed his frustration with how Rey Mysterio has continually referenced the Guerrero name throughout his career, accusing him of using the name for his benefit.

"I say no, dude. I’m tired of people — and this is not a bitter thing, this is the truth. We worked hard for that last name. This whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was and we’re tired of people prosti**ting it in a sense and using it for their benefit," Chavo said.

However, Chavo thanked the WWE Hall of Famer for keeping the Guerrero family's name alive, but added that they didn't need it.

