Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Reason why he was backstage at RAW

CM Punk recently made headlines after reports of his appearance backstage on WWE RAW made the rounds. This ignited some fans to believe that the former AEW World Champion could return to the Stamford-based promotion, but that may not be the case.

CM Punk is not returning to WWE even after his recent backstage visit to the company. It should be noted that although the 44-year-old hasn't been seen in AEW all these months, he is still under contract with them. Recent reports have also suggested that he is gearing up for a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion next month in Chicago.

One of the main reasons the former superstar was present at the Stamford-based promotion was to fix the remaining issues he had with the superstars there, the most important one being The Miz. It was stated through reports that he also met Triple H, along with several other superstars. However, it was later added by Dave Meltzer that his reason for being backstage on RAW was to discuss a possible return.

According to reports, the current AEW star was asked to leave the venue by Vince McMahon, and he did so peacefully. Although his visit was cut short, it looked like it was enough to talk with some of the people he had in mind.

The last time fans saw Punk on TV was in September for the All Out event, followed by a media scrum where he called out the EVPs of the company. More controversy sparked as it was reported that he got into the infamous "Brawl-Out" incident with the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and more. This led to Punk's absence due to suspension and injury. Meanwhile, he was last seen in WWE back in 2014.

How did WWE and AEW stars react to CM Punk's backstage visit on RAW?

As it turns out, fans weren't the only ones surprised by Punk's backstage visit to the Stamford-based promotion. Stars from both AEW and WWE were reportedly shocked as well.

According to Fightful Select, AEW talents were "in disbelief" after hearing CM Punk was backstage at RAW. Hinting that little to no one heard about it prior to it happening and if plans for the star's future in the company could be affected.

However, stars from WWE believe the former champion's appearance was a mere publicity stunt for All Elite Wrestling. It was recently announced that Tony Khan's company is setting up a Saturday evening show soon.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk's return to WWE will lead to something much more in the future. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what's next.

