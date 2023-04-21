WWE or AEW: Where will CM Punk make his pro wrestling return in 2023?

CM Punk is rumored to be returning after eight months of absence in wrestling. However, due to the nature of why he was absent in the first place, some fans even considered seeing him return to WWE instead of AEW.

The Straight Edge star was involved in a backstage brawl after the post-All Out media scrum in September last year. His comments at the conference caused a fight between the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Everyone involved was suspended, but The Elite already returned in November.

Despite all of this, CM Punk will return to AEW, and there might already be a date. As per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk might return to All Elite Wrestling on June 17th which will be held in Chicago. The show could possibly be the debut of the Jacksonville-based promotion's new weekly show every Saturday:

“As things stand right now, the return of CM Punk is scheduled for a 6/17 show at the United Center in Chicago, which being a Saturday night show, is likely the debut of the new weekly show.”

It should be noted that aside from the infamous backstage brawl, Punk may have also been healing from an injury. It was previously rumored that he tore his triceps during his match with Jon Moxley, with a recovery period of around eight months.

Is anyone willing to work with CM Punk when he returns to AEW?

From the looks of it, the 44-year-old also had a falling out with Chris Jericho after the incident after the latter called Punk a "cancer" in the locker room. Despite this, it looks like both stars are willing to put their differences aside.

As per Andrew Zarian on Wrestling Observer Live, Chris is willing to work with CM Punk when he returns. Adding that the likes of FTR and the Jericho Appreciation Society might also be involved with the reported storyline:

"The way it was alluded to me is that the programme will probably be Punk and Jericho in some capacity. I don't know if FTR's involved or the Jericho Appreciation Society is involved...He's [Jericho] willing to make this work."

Although Chris is seemingly willing to set aside his issues with Punk, the same can't be said for Kenny and The Young Bucks. It was reported that the trio refused to meet with the former WWE star. It remains to be seen when and what will happen when Punk finally returns to the ring.

