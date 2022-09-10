Details on CM Punk's surgery reportedly disclosed; update on future with AEW

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star CM Punk underwent surgery earlier this week as per reports.

Punk squared off against Jon Moxley this past Sunday at All Out and defeated the latter to win back the AEW World Championship. In the process, the 43-year-old suffered a torn left tricep.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, Punk went under the knife earlier this week. There has been no confirmation on his return date but such surgeries usually require around 8 months to get back to full fitness. This means he could be back in the ring next spring, possibly before the 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Here is what the report read:

"CM Punk underwent surgery earlier this week for the torn left triceps he suffered when doing the tope early in the Jon Moxley match. That is usually about an eight month recovery period. His doctor recommended surgery right away to prevent any muscle atrophy."

CM Punk spoke about his recent foot injury at the All Out media scrum

The best in the world recently suffered a foot injury on the June 1 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed up with FTR to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club.

At the All Out Media Scrum, the 2-time AEW World Champion talked about his injury. He stated that he did not understand the extent of the same when it happened.

"I did the stage dive, what an idiot. I must have hit my foot on the top of the guard rail, but I didn’t feel it. You would think that shit would hurt, but people caught me, put me back down, I waited for FTR. It just didn’t feel right. I thought I just whacked it, but then I wrestled on it, blew a springboard, came off the top with a double axe, did all this shit. What I eventually did was, yeah, I fractured my foot, but then I pulverized the bone."

#CMPunk #AllOut The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. #CMPunk #AllOut https://t.co/OQVLpmoIV3

CM Punk was reportedly suspended for the backstage brawl between him and the elite which followed after his comments at the media scrum. He was also stripped of his world title while the Elite had their Trios Championships taken away from them.

